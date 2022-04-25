Aimfinity Investment I prices $70M IPO

  • Aimfinity Investment I (AIMA) on Monday priced its $70M IPO of 7M units at $10/unit.
  • The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker "AIMAU" starting Tuesday.
  • Each unit consists of one class A share, a class 1 redeemable warrant and 1/2 of a class 2 redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one class A share at $11.50/share.
  • The separation of the class 1 redeemable warrant will result in a new unit, comprising one class A share and 1/2 of a class 2 redeemable warrant.
  • Once class 1 redeemable warrants begin separate trading, the class 1 redeemable warrants and new units will be listed under the tickers "AIMAW" and "AIMBU".
  • Class A shares will not trade separately until an initial business combination is reached and will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "AIMA".
  • Underwriters have been given a 45-day option to purchase up to ~1.05M additional units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
  • The IPO is expected to close on Apr. 28.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.