Aimfinity Investment I prices $70M IPO
Apr. 25, 2022 5:26 PM ETAimfinity Investment Corp. I (AIMA)AIMAU, AIMAWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Aimfinity Investment I (AIMA) on Monday priced its $70M IPO of 7M units at $10/unit.
- The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker "AIMAU" starting Tuesday.
- Each unit consists of one class A share, a class 1 redeemable warrant and 1/2 of a class 2 redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one class A share at $11.50/share.
- The separation of the class 1 redeemable warrant will result in a new unit, comprising one class A share and 1/2 of a class 2 redeemable warrant.
- Once class 1 redeemable warrants begin separate trading, the class 1 redeemable warrants and new units will be listed under the tickers "AIMAW" and "AIMBU".
- Class A shares will not trade separately until an initial business combination is reached and will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "AIMA".
- Underwriters have been given a 45-day option to purchase up to ~1.05M additional units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The IPO is expected to close on Apr. 28.