Why did ZIM integrated shipping go down today? Its recent rally has run aground

Apr. 25, 2022 5:27 PM ETZIM, SBLK, EURN, MATXBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor9 Comments

3d cargo container ship in sea

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

  • ZIM (ZIM) has been a star performer since the Company's public listing in early 2021, EBITDA grew by more than 6x from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021; however, the Company has been dragged lower by shipping-related weakness.
  • Shares fell over 5% Monday, as China supply fears took peers Star Bulk (SBLK), Euronav (EURN) and Matson (MATX) lower by 3-5%.
  • The White House said Monday that there's been "no decrease in ships coming to US ports from Asia yet," however, lock-down fears have stoked concerns in global commodity markets, as Chinese capacity shutters.
  • ZIM's (ZIM) board has proven to be extremely shareholder friendly, paying out more than the Company's IPO price in dividends over the past year; however, shares could trade with broader shipping-related macro headlines until the Company reports earnings in late May.
