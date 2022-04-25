DigiMax signs MOU to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Spetz
- DigiMax Global (OTCPK:DBKSF) signed a non-binding MOU to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Israel-based technology company Spetz.
- In consideration for the shares of Spetz, DigiMax will issue 250M shares, amounting to ~47% of the outstanding shares of the company after the completion of the acquisition.
- The number of shares is not contingent on the trading price of DigiMax shares.
- On a consolidated basis, the issuance would represent more than 10-fold increase in current revenue/share.
- The transaction will be completed in 2 phases.
- The first phase consists of a C$750K unsecured loan to Spetz for general corporate purpose, pursuant to a convertible loan agreement.
- The loan shall be convertible into Spetz shares at the option of DigiMax at a conversion price of C$0.16/share, and if not converted, shall be repayable in cash after 15 months following the execution of the agreement.
- The second phase consists of the share exchange transaction, whereby DigiMax will issue shares to the current shareholders of Spetz in return for the shares of Spetz, resulting in former Spetz shareholders holding ~47% of the DigiMax shares.
- The second phase is anticipated to close on or before June 15, subject to normal regulatory approvals in Canada and Israel.
- The proposed transaction is also subject to a number of other customary conditions.
- Post the closing of the transaction, Spetz shall continue as a wholly-owned subsidiary of DigiMax; the company will appoint 2 new members to its board in addition to the 4 existing board members; Spetz CEO Yossi Nevo will assume the role of COO and Ofir Friedman, Spetz's marketing and business development VP, and 1 board member shall be appointed as executive officers of the company.
- The titles shall be agreed upon in advance of the closing of the transaction.
- DigiMax will allot up to C$5M to Spetz following the closing date, provided certain revenue targets are achieved.
- DigiMax will also assist Spetz with its North American launch after the transaction.