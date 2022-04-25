Lockheed Martin gets $106.4M modification contract for US Navy
Apr. 25, 2022 5:32 PM ETLMTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lockheed Martin (LMT) was awarded a $106.4M cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5601 to exercise options for sustainment of the Littoral Combat Ship (or LCS) Component Based Total Ship System – 21st Century (COMBATSS-21) and associated Combat System elements.
- Work is expected to be completed by April 2023.
- The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
- From same day: Lockheed Martin, machinists union ratify labor deal at Fort Worth F-35 plant and Lockheed's F-35 at risk of costly fixes - Bloomberg