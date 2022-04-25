Suntex Marinas said to hire bank for IPO as soon as Q3

Apr. 25, 2022 5:40 PM ETSUIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

boats, marina at dawn, sunrise clouds, San Diego Harbor, California

dszc/E+ via Getty Images

  • Suntex Marinas Investors LLC, an owner and operators of marinas in the U.S., has hired Bank of America as it plans for an initial public offering.
  • Suntex, which is backed by private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, could list as as soon as Q3 and the company may be valued at more than $3 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Suntex, which calls itself the largest standalone, pure-play owners of marinas in the U.S., announced last March a recapitalization of the company led by funds affiliated with Centerbridge and Resilient Capital Partners. At the time, Suntex owned and operated more than 31 marinas across 11 states.
  • Suntex was initially formed in 2015 by Johnny Powers, Bryan Redmond, Ron Rhoades and Scott McMullin, with anchor investments from funds affiliated with Wafra Inc. and Centaurus Capital.
  • The potential IPO comes after Sun Communities (SUI) agreed to acquire Suntex competitor Safe Harbor Marinas for $2.1 billion in late September 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.