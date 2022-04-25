Suntex Marinas said to hire bank for IPO as soon as Q3
Apr. 25, 2022 5:40 PM ETSUIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Suntex Marinas Investors LLC, an owner and operators of marinas in the U.S., has hired Bank of America as it plans for an initial public offering.
- Suntex, which is backed by private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, could list as as soon as Q3 and the company may be valued at more than $3 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Suntex, which calls itself the largest standalone, pure-play owners of marinas in the U.S., announced last March a recapitalization of the company led by funds affiliated with Centerbridge and Resilient Capital Partners. At the time, Suntex owned and operated more than 31 marinas across 11 states.
- Suntex was initially formed in 2015 by Johnny Powers, Bryan Redmond, Ron Rhoades and Scott McMullin, with anchor investments from funds affiliated with Wafra Inc. and Centaurus Capital.
- The potential IPO comes after Sun Communities (SUI) agreed to acquire Suntex competitor Safe Harbor Marinas for $2.1 billion in late September 2020.