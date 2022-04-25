Freddie Mac's mortgage portfolio rises at 11.5% annualized rate in March
Apr. 25, 2022 5:42 PM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an 11.5% annualized rate in March, according to the company's monthly volume statistics.
- Its mortgage-related securities and guarantees rose at an annualized rate of 10.9% in March.
- Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume of $35.3B in March represented 53% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances, according to the report.
- Singly-family delinquency rate of 0.92% in February improved from 0.99% in the previous month, while its multifamily delinquency rate was unchanged.
- Previously, (March 24) Freddie Mac's mortgage portfolio rose at an annualized rate of 7.9% in February.