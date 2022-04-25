Freddie Mac's mortgage portfolio rises at 11.5% annualized rate in March

Real estate concept

Sezeryadigar/iStock via Getty Images

  • Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an 11.5% annualized rate in March, according to the company's monthly volume statistics.
  • Its mortgage-related securities and guarantees rose at an annualized rate of 10.9% in March.
  • Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume of $35.3B in March represented 53% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances, according to the report.
  • Singly-family delinquency rate of 0.92% in February improved from 0.99% in the previous month, while its multifamily delinquency rate was unchanged.
  • Previously, (March 24) Freddie Mac's mortgage portfolio rose at an annualized rate of 7.9% in February.
