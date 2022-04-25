Dolphin Entertainment to delay filing of form 10-K

Apr. 25, 2022 5:51 PM ETDolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced it had filed a notification saying that the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 would be delayed.
  • The Company also filed a Form 8-K indicating that it would be unable to file its Annual Report within the 15-day extension.
  • Therefore, Dolphin received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market stating that it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule.
  • Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to either file the Form 10-K or to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, the company said.
  • The company said it expects to file the Form 10-K within the 60-day period, which would eliminate the need for it to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.
