Dolphin Entertainment to delay filing of form 10-K
Apr. 25, 2022 5:51 PM ETDolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced it had filed a notification saying that the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 would be delayed.
- The Company also filed a Form 8-K indicating that it would be unable to file its Annual Report within the 15-day extension.
- Therefore, Dolphin received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market stating that it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule.
- Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to either file the Form 10-K or to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, the company said.
- The company said it expects to file the Form 10-K within the 60-day period, which would eliminate the need for it to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.