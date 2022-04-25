Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) said Monday it is reevaluating its future in Russia and is exploring "alternatives for our Russia business that are in the best interests of all of our stakeholders."

"We have growing concerns about the long-term sustainability of Otis' operations in Russia, especially with mounting regulations and supply chain disruptions," as well as sanctions against the country, CEO Judith Marks said on the company's earnings conference call.

Otis (OTIS) will exclude Russia from its financial results and forecasts for now, and it is "evaluating the best ownership structure for the business, whether that's with us or somewhere else," Marks said.

Russia represented ~2% of the company's 2021 revenue, based mostly on new equipment sales.

Otis (OTIS) rose 1.6% in Monday's trading after reporting stronger than forecast Q1 earnings while narrowing full-year guidance to exclude the Russia results.

Credit Suisse analysts said the results and guidance were "resilient, which is not unexpected given Otis' strong service business," Bloomberg reported.

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) is a "resilient company in a competitive landscape, [with] solid and prudent cash management," Daniel Cho writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.