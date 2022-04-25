Crane divests Crane Supply business for C$380M
Apr. 25, 2022 5:52 PM ETCrane Co. (CR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Crane (NYSE:CR) to divest Crane Supply, the Company's Canadian distribution business for CAD 380M
- "This decision further demonstrates our commitment to reshaping and restructuring our portfolio to accelerate growth, building on our prior announcement to divest Engineered Materials. The Crane Supply transaction will also further streamline our Process Flow Technologies business, with greater focus on manufacturing highly engineered products for its core target markets: chemical, pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, and general industrial." comments Max Mitchell, President and CEO.
