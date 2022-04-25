"Some of you are very concerned; some of you are very excited," Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal has reportedly told employees in an all-hands meeting to talk about the company's now-pending sale to billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion.

The gathering came amid some frayed nerves as numerous employees had raised concerns throughout April as Elon Musk's flash pursuit of the company took shape. Many had worried about changes that Musk could make to the platform -- they reportedly didn't find too many answers during Monday's call.

Early questions focused on just those concerns more than the structure of the deal. One employee asked whether former President Donald Trump will be allowed back on the platform, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports. "Once the deal closes we will know what direction the platform will go," Agrawal replied, and suggested staff should ask Musk that question when he does his own Q&A.

Trump has told Fox News that he doesn't intend to return to Twitter, instead sticking with his own Truth Social (DWAC), which he will formally join in the coming week.

Who will be CEO after the deal closes isn't yet decided either, but Chair Bret Taylor confirmed the board will cease to exist when the close comes, The Verge's Alex Heath reports. Heath adds that Agrawal says there are no plans for layoffs, at least for now.

Employees' restricted stock will keep vesting until closing, and then be converted to cash grants on the same vesting schedule.

There's definitely uncertainty at this time, Agrawal said in wrapping up, but he'll keep spending time with Musk, and "over time the uncertainty will decrease."

Reacting to the deal, media analyst Michael Nathanson said it's "final evidence that the idea of Twitter has been far more valuable than the actual long-run operations of Twitter!"

Twitter stock closed the regular session up 5.7% to $51.70 (vs. Musk's $54.20/share offer); after hours, it's up another 0.4% to $51.92.

Twitter filings today indicate that a transaction proxy will be filed with the SEC at some point.

Social media names moved higher after the deal's confirmation. And with the deal in hand, what's next for investors?