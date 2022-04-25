Stocks rebounded from an early slide on Monday, finishing the session with modest gains and reclaiming some of the losses posted last week. The Nasdaq led the reversal, ending the day higher by 1.3% as technology stocks got a lift from news that Elon Musk has signed a deal to acquire social media giant Twitter.

Elsewhere in the market, Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was among the standout gainers on the day, more than doubling on strong data for a developmental blood cancer drug. Sticking to healthcare, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) also received buying attention, adding to last week's earnings-related gains to reach a fresh 52-week high.

Even with the reversal, Monday still saw some pockets of weakness at the close. This included the energy sector, with Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Diamondback (FANG) and Occidental (OXY) all losing ground.

Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) lost more than a fifth of its value on a regulatory setback. At the same time, Philips (PHG) set a new low following the release of its earnings report.

Sector In Focus

A fall in oil prices and concerns about global economic growth put pressure on the energy sector. The segment represented the worst performer among the 11 major S&P industry groups, posting a decline of more than 3%.

The slide included some of the sector's biggest players. While they trimmed their losses before the close, Exxon (XOM) dipped more than 3% during the session, while Chevron (CVX) posted a retreat of around 2%.

Elsewhere, un-hedged oil producers Diamondback (FANG) and Occidental (OXY) both recorded losses of around 3%.

The decline came as the price of WTI crude dropped about 3.5% on the day, to finish below $99 a barrel. At the same time, investors worried about a possible slowdown in China reducing global demand.

Standout Gainer

Strong clinical trial data inspired a wave of buying in shares of Nkarta (NKTX). The stock skyrocketed more than 140% on the news.

The company revealed favorable preliminary data from a Phase 1 trial of its co-lead product candidates NKX101 and NKX019. The study looked at the use of the experimental chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapies in two separate groups of blood cancer.

Bolstered by the data, NKTX surged $10.95 to finish Monday's trading at $18.72. With the advance, the stock spiked to its highest close since November.

NKTX is coming off a 52-week low of $7.55 set earlier this year.

Standout Loser

Signs of a major regulatory setback prompted a massive slide in shares of Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), which plunged 22% during the session.

The company warned that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found issues with its New Drug Application for AXS-07, a potential migraine therapy. As a result, the regulatory body is unlikely to approve the product by its target action date, which was slated for this month.

AXSM finished Monday's trading at $30.50, a decline of $8.60. With the retreat, the stock reached its lowest level since mid-March.

Notable New High

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) added to a recent upswing, climbing another 2.5% on Monday to reach another 52-week high.

The diverse healthcare company gained ground early last week following the release of its quarterly report. While the outlook for the firm's COVID vaccine sales has become murky as the pandemic passes, JNJ still beat its earnings expectations.

Revenue growth was sluggish, rising by about 5% to reach $23.4B. This fell about $210M short of analysts' consensus.

Even with the revenue miss, JNJ rallied 3% in the day after its earnings report. It trimmed these gains later in the week but saw renewed buying interest on Monday, when shares rose $4.47 to finish at $186.01.

Meanwhile, JNJ reached an intraday 52-week high of $186.69. Longer-term, shares have been rising since late February, climbing about 18% over that period.

Notable New Low

Philips (PHG) dropped in the wake of its quarterly report, as worries about supply chain challenges sent investors towards the exits. The stock fell about 11% to reach a new 52-week low.

The Dutch health equipment firm said its comparable sales dropped 4% from last year as its loss from continuing operations expanded. The company blamed supply issues, as well as an ongoing recall related to some respiratory care devices.

PHG dropped $3.43 to close at $26.91. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week low of $26.38.

Shares dropped below recent support to add to intermittent losses it has seen since November. PHG has dropped 44% in the past six months and has fallen 54% over the past year.

For more on the day's biggest movers, click over to Seeking Alpha's dynamic On The Move section.