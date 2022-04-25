INDUS Realty Trust announces new $150M term loan and amendment

  • INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) amends and restates its credit to increase the size to $250M with the addition of a new $150M million delayed draw term loan with a term of five years.
  • In addition, company has amended the maturity of its existing $100M revolving credit facility.
  • This enables the company to increase the total borrowing up to an aggregate of $500M which may take the form of additional revolving loan capacity or additional term loans.
  • The term loan would bear an interest rate of SOFR plus a spread of 1.15%.
