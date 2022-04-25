POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX) slides more than 2% in Monday's trading despite reporting a surge in Q1 operating profit as higher revenue from rising steel demand outweighed stiff raw material costs.

POSCO (PKX) said Q1 consolidated operating profit rose to a record 2.3T Korean won (~$1.84B) from 1.6T won in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 33% Y/Y to 21.3T won.

Q1 crude steel production fell 8.2% Q/Q and 8.3% Y/Y to 8.77M metric tons, as the no. 4 blast furnace at Gwangyang has been undergoing improvement works since February 11, which the company expects will be completed on June 10, and the no. 1 blast furnace at the Pohang steelworks was permanently shut at year-end 2021.

"Even acknowledging the risks of high capex spending in pursuit of ambitious growth [and] diversification plans," POSCO (PKX) shares "look oddly undervalued," Stephen Simpson writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.