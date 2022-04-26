Bombardier to fight Alstom claims on rail deal at arbitration

Apr. 25, 2022

A TGV Lyria high speed train at Geneva station.

olrat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) said Monday it will "vigorously" defend itself against claims by French railway company Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) related to last year's sale of its transportation operations.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) said it received a notice from Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) requesting arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce, which could last several years.

In its request for arbitration, Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) alleges Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) is "in breach of certain contractual provisions."

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) also plans to challenge certain purchase price adjustments which resulted in lower than expected proceeds from the transaction.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) is "an undervalued turnaround story" and is "slowly getting credit for its strong progress toward its 2025 targets," JP Research writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

