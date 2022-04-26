HSBC Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.14, revenue of $12.46B
Apr. 26, 2022 12:47 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- HSBC Holdings press release (NYSE:HSBC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.14.
- Revenue of $12.46B (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Adjusted profit before tax down $1.6B to $4.7B.
- Reported profit before tax down $1.6B to $4.2B.
- CET1 ratio of 14.1%, down 1.7 percentage points from 4Q21.
- Net interest margin of 1.26% increased by 5 basis points compared with 1Q21.
- Reported ECL were a charge of $0.6B, compared with a release of $0.4B in 1Q21.
- Customer lending balances up $9B in the quarter on a reported basis and $21B on an adjusted basis
- Outlook: "The revenue outlook remains positive, with growth in net interest income expected to continue as implied market consensus policy rate movements have improved since our full year 2021 results. This is expected to be supported by mid-single-digit percentage lending growth for 2022.
- We continue to expect mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth in 2022.
- The Russia-Ukraine war has exacerbated inflationary pressures, we continue to expect ECL charges to normalise towards 30bps of average loans in 2022.
- We are on track to deliver 2022 adjusted operating expenses in line with 2021.
- We continue to expect a return on average tangible equity (‘RoTE‘) of at least 10% in 2023.
- We aim to manage within our target CET1 range of 14% to 14.5% in the medium term."