Asia-Pacific stock edge up, sentiment fragile on China growth fears

Japan +0.57%. Japan March unemployment rate 2.6% (vs. expected 2.7%).

China +0.55%

Hong Kong +1.70%

Australia -1.96%.

India +1.01%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones rising 238.06 points, or 0.7%, to 34,049.46, S&P 500 ticked up 0.6% to 4,296.12, while Nasdaq gained 1.3% at 13,004.85.

New Zealand credit card spending for March 3.4% y/y (vs. expected 0.9%).

Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply the prior session on worries that continued Covid-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high.

Brent crude futures were at $102.57, up 25 cents, or 0.2% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts climbed to $98.70, up 16 cents, or 0.2% at 0002 GMT.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.10%; S&P 500 +0.13%; Nasdaq +0.15%.