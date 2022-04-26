Brunswick Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.26, revenue of $3.33M
- Brunswick Bancorp press release (OTCPK:BRBW): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.26.
- Revenue of $3.33M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Core earnings increased 54.75% compared to the prior year period.
- Total assets, loans and deposits were essentially unchanged for the period ending March 31, 2022, when compared to December 31, 2021; assets increased 8.29%, loans increased 9.61% and deposits increased 9.86% from March 31, 2021.
- There were no provisions for loan losses during the first quarter of 2022 and a $109K provision for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.