Brunswick Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.26, revenue of $3.33M

Apr. 26, 2022 1:44 AM ETBrunswick Bancorp (BRBW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Brunswick Bancorp press release (OTCPK:BRBW): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.26.
  • Revenue of $3.33M (+9.2% Y/Y).
  • Core earnings increased 54.75% compared to the prior year period.
  • Total assets, loans and deposits were essentially unchanged for the period ending March 31, 2022, when compared to December 31, 2021; assets increased 8.29%, loans increased 9.61% and deposits increased 9.86% from March 31, 2021.
  • There were no provisions for loan losses during the first quarter of 2022 and a $109K provision for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
