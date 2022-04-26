Five Star Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.05, revenue of $24.05M beats by $0.88M
Apr. 26, 2022 1:49 AM ETFive Star Bancorp (FSBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Five Star Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:FSBC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $24.05M (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.88M.
- For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the company’s ROAA and ROAE were 1.53% and 17.07%, respectively, as compared to 1.82% and 19.15%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2.05% and 32.08%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
- At March 31, 2022, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was $23.9M, as compared to $23.2M at December 31, 2021.
- The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, was 1.15% at March 31, 2022, as compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2021.