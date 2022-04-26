Ukraine War Update: Russia says threat of nuclear war is real

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Nuclear war

"Everyone is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow World War III," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared in a TV interview. However, by providing weapons, NATO forces are "pouring oil on the fire," he added. "I would not want to see these risks artificially inflated now, when the risks [of nuclear war] are rather significant. The danger is serious. It is real. It should not be underestimated."

Weak position

"We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after returning with Secretary of State Antony Blinken from a visit to Kyiv. The trip was the highest level face-to-face meeting between American and Ukrainian officials since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. According to the Pentagon chief, Ukraine could still win the war with "the right equipment" and the "right support."

