Getinge AB (publ) Non-GAAP EPS of SEK 2.11, revenue of SEK 6.18B

Apr. 26, 2022 2:57 AM ETGetinge AB (publ) (GNGBY), GNGBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Getinge AB (publ) press release (OTCPK:GNGBY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of SEK 2.11.
  • Revenue of SEK 6.18B (+0.2% Y/Y) declined organically by 6.4%.
  • The organic order intake declined by 4.4%.
  • Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 3,261M and the margin was 52.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 839M and the margin was 13.6%.
  • Free cash flow amounted to SEK 420M.
  • Getinge’s financial targets 2022-2025 and dividend policy: Average annual organic growth in net sales: 4-6 %; Average adjusted earnings per share growth: >10%; Getinge’s dividend policy is to pay dividends of 30-50% of net profit to shareholders.
