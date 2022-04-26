Getinge AB (publ) Non-GAAP EPS of SEK 2.11, revenue of SEK 6.18B
Apr. 26, 2022 2:57 AM ETGetinge AB (publ) (GNGBY), GNGBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Getinge AB (publ) press release (OTCPK:GNGBY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of SEK 2.11.
- Revenue of SEK 6.18B (+0.2% Y/Y) declined organically by 6.4%.
- The organic order intake declined by 4.4%.
- Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 3,261M and the margin was 52.7%.
- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 839M and the margin was 13.6%.
- Free cash flow amounted to SEK 420M.
- Getinge’s financial targets 2022-2025 and dividend policy: Average annual organic growth in net sales: 4-6 %; Average adjusted earnings per share growth: >10%; Getinge’s dividend policy is to pay dividends of 30-50% of net profit to shareholders.