SOL Global Investments names Kevin Taylor as CEO and Chairman
Apr. 26, 2022 3:23 AM ETSOL Global Investments Corp. (SOLCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SOL Global Investments (OTCPK:SOLCF) has appointed Mr. Kevin Taylor as CEO and Chairman of the board of SOL Global.
- Effective today, Andy DeFrancesco will transition out of his role as CEO and a director of the company, but will continue working with management to transition responsibilities, including investment decisions related to the management of the portfolio companies.
- For the past 14 years, Kevin has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of TEReI International Limited.
- The company will review various strategies to close the gap between its stock price and net asset value, capital return strategies, potential strategic transactions and development of other strategic initiatives to complement SOL Global’s existing portfolio and overall business.