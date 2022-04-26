BM Technologies receives noncompliance notice from NYSE American

Apr. 26, 2022 4:12 AM ETBM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) gets notice from NYSE American that it's in noncompliance with the exchange's continued listing standards because the Company failed to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • The company has 180 days or until Sep.30 to file the Form 10-K with the SEC.
  • If BMTX does not regain compliance by Sep.30, it may be eligible for additional 180-day period to regain compliance.
  • The company intends to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable, and currently expects to file the Form 10-K early this week and will include a restatement of the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements for the periods ended December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021.
