It's official! Elon Musk has reached a deal to buy Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) for $54.20 per share, or $44B in cash, pulling off one of the biggest leveraged buyouts in history to take the 16-year-old social network private. The transaction will shift control of the platform to the world's richest person, who plans to make Twitter (TWTR) a haven for free speech online after complaining about the service's heavy-handed moderation approach. Here's what some of the key players are saying:

Elon Musk: "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it. I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: "Some of you are very concerned; some of you are very excited," he told employees. I know this is a significant change and you're likely processing what this means for you and Twitter's future. In this moment, we operate Twitter as we always have.... We constantly evolve our policies. Once the deal closes, we don't know what direction this company will go in."

Twitter Independent Board Chair Bret Taylor: "The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing. The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter’s stockholders."

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: "I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

White House: "No matter who owns or runs Twitter, the President has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms [and] the power they have over our everyday lives. He has been a strong supporter of fundamental reforms to achieve that goal, including reforms to Section 230, enacting antitrust reforms, requiring more transparency, and more. And he’s encouraged that there's bipartisan interest in Congress," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing. "I still don’t have a specific comment on this specific transaction. And at this point, we don’t have any sense of what the policies will look like."

Former President Donald Trump: "I will be on Truth Social within the week. It's on schedule. We have a lot of people signed up. I like Elon Musk. I like him a lot. He's an excellent individual. We did a lot for Twitter when I was in the White House. I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won't be going back on Twitter."

Lawmakers in Washington: "Today is an encouraging day for freedom of speech. I am hopeful that Elon Musk will help rein in Big Tech's history of censoring users that have a different viewpoint," tweeted Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). "This deal is dangerous for our democracy," responded Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). "Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable."

Analysts: "Locking a deal up may sound pretty appealing for someone who knows they are in possession of bad news," Gordon Haskett said in a research note, referring to Twitter's (TWTR) Q1 results that are set to be published on Thursday. Wedbush also noted that advertising models are slowing and expanding the user base has been a challenge, while MoffettNathanson even told investors to "take their money and run."

Other unanswered questions: Who will head Twitter (TWTR) going forward and how will it be run? Is Dorsey poised for a comeback? Makeup of the board? Terms of the transaction financing? How will the shareholder vote turn out? Subscriptions? Other product innovation to drive subscriber growth?