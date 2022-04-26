Sunshine Biopharma raises $19.5M in equity offering

Apr. 26, 2022 5:10 AM ETSunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM), SBFMWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors for gross proceeds of approximately $19.5M.
  • The company will also issue 4,862,845 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of $4.01 per unit.
  • Each unit and pre-funded unit consist of 1 share of common stock or common stock equivalent, and 2 non-tradable five years warrants, each warrant exercisable for one share of common stock for $3.76 (for a total of 9,725,690 shares underlying the warrants).
  • The offering is expected to close on or about April 28, 2022.
  • Shares down 1.5% premarket.
