Novartis (NYSE:NVS) saw a rise in its core EPS, sans Roche transaction, and confirmed its FY22 guidance.

Q1 Core EPS rose +6% (USD basis %) Y/Y to $1.46, excluding Roche investment impacts.

Net sales grew 1% Y/Y to $12.53B.

“Novartis delivered solid growth to start 2022, driven by our in-market key growth brands: Cosentyx, Entresto, Zolgensma and Kisqali. Our key launches including Kesimpta, Leqvio, Scemblix and Pluvicto are progressing well. Sandoz business dynamics continue to normalize from COVID impacts," said CEO Vas Narasimhan.

Net sales from the Innovative Medicines segment remained largely flat growing ~1% to ~$10.18B. Generic competition had a negative impact mainly due to Afinitor, Gleevec and Exjade. Sales in the U.S. were $3.7B and in the rest of the world were $6.5B.

Heart failure drug Entresto's sales grew +39% Y/Y to $1.093B. Gene therapy Zolgensma sales increased +14% Y/Y to $363M.

Psoriasis drug Cosentyx sales grew +10% Y/Y to $1.16B, while multiple sclerosis therapy Gilenya sales declined -14% Y/Y to $605M. Leukemia drug Tasigna saw a -10% decline Y/Y to $461M.

Another Multiple sclerosis therapy, Kesimpta's sales amounted to $195M. Myelofibrosis drug Jakavi sales grew 7% Y/Y to $389M.

Q1 Sandoz net sales grew +2% Y/Y to ~$2.36B.

The company said Sandoz net sales benefited from a lower prior year comparison as business dynamics continued to normalize from COVID impacts. However, pricing had a negative impact. Global sales of Biopharmaceuticals grew 1% Y/Y to $515M.

The company's core operating income rose +3% Y/Y to $4.08B (Excluding Roche investment impacts). Net income increased 23% Y/Y to ~$2.22B

The company said free cash flow declined -42% Y/Y to $0.9B, mainly due to the loss of Roche annual dividend.

Novartis (NVS) said that in Q1 2022, it bought back 31.2M shares for $2.7B on the SIX Swiss Exchange second trading line under the up-to $15B share buyback announced in December 2021.

In addition, Novartis (NVS) appointed Aharon (Ronny) Gal as chief strategy & growth officer, effective no later than Aug. 1, 2022. Gal will lead the newly created Strategy & Growth function that combines corporate strategy, R&D portfolio strategy and business development.

Gal is joining from Sanford Bernstein where he is a senior analyst covering the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry.

Earlier in April Novartis noted it was undertaking several reorganization activities.

Outlook 2022:

Narasimhan noted, "The mid- stage pipeline remains on-track for 20+ potential significant pipeline assets with approval by 2026.

The company expects Group sales expected to grow mid single digit, Core Op Income expected to grow mid single digit. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $53.24B (+3.12 Y/Y)

Sandoz sales expected to be broadly in line with 2021, while Core Op Income expected to decline low to mid single digit. Innovative Medicines sales expected to grow mid single digit, while Core Op Income expected to grow mid to high single digit, ahead of sales.