Banco Santander GAAP EPS of €0.141
Apr. 26, 2022 5:25 AM ETBanco Santander, S.A. (SAN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Banco Santander press release (NYSE:SAN): Q1 GAAP EPS of €0.141.
- Underlying EPS of €0.141.
- Net income €2.54B.
- Net interest income of €8.86B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Total income €12.31B (+8% Y/Y).
- CET1 ratio fully-loaded 12.12%.
- RoE 11.49% vs. 10.60% q/q
- RoTE +14.21% vs. +13.09% q/q
- "In 2022, although it is difficult to make estimations in the current environment, our strategy and business model are clear competitive advantage. Under the central scenario we are considering, we believe we will meet the Group targets for the year announced at 2021 earnings presentation.
- In 2022, the boards' intention is to reach a payout of approximately 40% of underlying profit, which will include both the cash dividend and the share buybacks, which are each expected to account for 50% of the payout."