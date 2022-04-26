Allegion Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.09, revenue of $723.6M beats by $13.93M

Apr. 26, 2022 5:33 AM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Allegion press release (NYSE:ALLE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $723.6M (+4.2% Y/Y) beats by $13.93M.
  • The company is raising FY2022 revenue growth outlook to a range of 7.5% to 9% on a reported basis vs. consensus growth of 7% and 8.5% to 10% organically. Reaffirming FY2022 EPS outlook range of $5.50 to $5.70 and adjusted EPS outlook range of $5.55 to $5.75 vs. consensus of $5.63.
  • The company expects FY2022 available cash flow of approximately $470M to $490M.
