Pfizer, Valneva Lyme disease vaccine shows response in kids over 5 in phase 2 trial

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) said they plan to include children above 5 years of age in a planned phase 3 trial of their Lyme disease vaccine VLA15 after positive pediatric data was reported from a phase 2 trial, which included children aged 5 years to 17 years, among others.

The study compared the immunogenicity and safety of VLA15 after administration of two (at months 0 and 6) or three (at months 0, 2 and 6) primary series doses in groups aged 5-11 years, 12-17 years and 18-65 years.

The companies said that in children 5 years to 17 years who received VLA15 in either the two-dose schedule (N=93) or three-dose schedule (N=97), VLA15 was found to be more immunogenic than in adults with both vaccination schedules tested.

The companies had reported data for people 18 years to 65 years old in February.

The companies added that like in adults, the immunogenicity and safety data support a three-dose primary vaccination schedule in children in the phase 3 study.

The safety and tolerability profile seen in the 5- to 17-year age group was similar to the previously reported profile in adults.

No vaccine-related serious adverse events (SAEs) were seen, the companies noted.

Based on these new results, Valneva (VALN) and Pfizer (PFE) plan to proceed with inclusion of children in their planned Phase 3 study.

The trial will evaluate VLA15 in adults and children 5 years of age and above and is expected to be started in Q3 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

