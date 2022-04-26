Sensata Technologies to acquire Dynapower for $580M
Apr. 26, 2022 6:01 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) agreed to acquire Dynapower, provider of energy storage and power conversion systems, for advancing a resilient clean energy future from private equity firm Pfingsten Partners; purchase price stood at $580M in cash.
- Dynapower also provides aftermarket sales and service to maintain and monitor an installed base of equipment at customer locations.
- In 2022, Dynapower is expected to generate $100M+ in annualized revenue with ~20% EBITDA margins, while averaging annual growth in excess of 30% through 2026.
- The acquisition complements the company's recent acquisitions of Gigavac, Lithium Balance and Spear Power Systems.
- Through its rapid expected revenue growth, Dynapower is expected to represent more than 50% of the $500M of acquired revenue needed to reach Sensata’s goal of $2B in Electrification revenue by 2026.