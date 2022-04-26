Sensata Technologies to acquire Dynapower for $580M

Apr. 26, 2022 6:01 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) agreed to acquire Dynapower, provider of energy storage and power conversion systems, for advancing a resilient clean energy future from private equity firm Pfingsten Partners; purchase price stood at $580M in cash.
  • Dynapower also provides aftermarket sales and service to maintain and monitor an installed base of equipment at customer locations.
  • In 2022, Dynapower is expected to generate $100M+ in annualized revenue with ~20% EBITDA margins, while averaging annual growth in excess of 30% through 2026.
  • The acquisition complements the company's recent acquisitions of Gigavac, Lithium Balance and Spear Power Systems.
  • Through its rapid expected revenue growth, Dynapower is expected to represent more than 50% of the $500M of acquired revenue needed to reach Sensata’s goal of $2B in Electrification revenue by 2026.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.