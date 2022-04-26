Polaris Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.48, revenue of $1.96B misses by $150M
Apr. 26, 2022 6:04 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Polaris press release (NYSE:PII): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.48.
- Revenue of $1.96B (+0.5% Y/Y) misses by $150M.
- The Company continues to expect 2022 sales to be in the range of $9,215 million to $9,455 million (consensus of $9.32B), an increase of 12 percent to 15 percent over 2021. The Company continues to expect adjusted EPS to be in the range of $10.10 to $10.40 for the full year 2022 (consensus of $10.24), an increase of 11 to 14 percent from 2021.