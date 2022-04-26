Centene Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.14, revenue of $37.18B beats by $2.7B
Apr. 26, 2022 6:05 AM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Centene press release (NYSE:CNC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $37.18B (+24.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.7B.
- Health benefits ratio of 87.3% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 86.8% in the first quarter of 2021.
- Premium and service revenues of $34.2 billion for the first quarter of 2022, representing 22% growth compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- FY22 Guidance: Total revenue of $139.9B-$141.9B vs. consensus of $137.01B, Non-GAAP EPS of $5.40-$5.55 vs. consensus of $5.41. GAAP EPS of $4.19-$4.30. Health benefits ratio of 87.6%-88.2%.