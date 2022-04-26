Spirit AeroSystems signs repair center agreement with GAMECO

Apr. 26, 2022 6:06 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Cineberg/iStock via Getty Images

  • Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announced an agreement with Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (GAMECO) to be the Spirit Authorized Repair Center in Mainland China.
  • GAMECO was founded as a JV of China Southern Airlines, Hutchison A/C Maintenance Investment and South China International A/C Engineering.
  • Initially, GAMECO will provide repair services to replace Boeing 757 RB211 inlet cowlings and A330 Trent inlet cowlings with plans to expand into nacelle work for Spirit customers.
  • Spirit has signed agreements with two freight carriers to place 757 inlet cowling work with GAMECO.
  • Spirit’s Aftermarket business revenues have grown substantially from $186M in 2019 to $239.9M in 2021, and is targeting to grow the Aftermarket business to $500M in revenue by 2025.
