Sensata Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.02, revenue of $975.8M beats by $15.18M; initiates Q2 and reaffirms FY22 guidance
Apr. 26, 2022 6:08 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sensata Technologies press release (NYSE:ST): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $975.8M (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $15.18M.
- Adjusted operating income was $182.5 million, or 18.7% of revenue, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 7.9%, compared to adjusted operating income of $198.1 million, or 21.0% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2021.
- “For the second quarter of 2022, we expect revenue of $990 to $1,030 million (consensus of $1.05B) and adjusted EPS of $0.79 to $0.87 (consensus of $0.97). For the fiscal year 2022, we are maintaining our annual financial guidance calling for revenue of $4,175 to $4,275 million (consensus of $4.20B) and adjusted EPS of $3.80 to $4.06 (consensus of $3.94)."