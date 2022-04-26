Entegris Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.07, revenue of $649.64M beats by $8.79M
Apr. 26, 2022 6:08 AM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Entegris press release (NASDAQ:ENTG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $649.64M (+26.6% Y/Y) beats by $8.79M.
- OUTLOOK: For the second quarter ending April 2, 2022, the Company expects sales of $660 million to $680 million vs consensus of $663.86M, net income of $92 million to $99 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.67 and $0.72. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $1.02 to $1.07 vs consensus of $1.02, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $140 million to $147 million.