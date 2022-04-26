Southside Bancshares GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.07, revenue of $59.63M misses by $2.87M
Apr. 26, 2022 6:10 AM ETSouthside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Southside Bancshares press release (NASDAQ:SBSI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $59.63M (-0.5% Y/Y) misses by $2.87M.
- Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The economic conditions and growth prospects for the markets we serve continue to reflect a solid and positive outlook. The DFW and Austin markets remain among the highest performing markets in the nation. This contributed to our outstanding loan growth during the first quarter. Our loan pipeline remains strong and we remain encouraged about loan growth prospects despite the headwinds of future expected loan payoffs.”