Shenandoah Telecom powered Glo Fiber expands fiber-optic network to York County

  • Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN), reached an agreement with county officials to bring its fiber-optic network to the northern part of York County, Virginia.
  • Construction will start in York County in early 2023 and will thus provide a 100% fiber network to ~5K homes and businesses in the County.
  • Glo Fiber will offer three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service to the area.
  • Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business.
