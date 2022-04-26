Shenandoah Telecom powered Glo Fiber expands fiber-optic network to York County
Apr. 26, 2022 6:12 AM ETShenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN), reached an agreement with county officials to bring its fiber-optic network to the northern part of York County, Virginia.
- Construction will start in York County in early 2023 and will thus provide a 100% fiber network to ~5K homes and businesses in the County.
- Glo Fiber will offer three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service to the area.
- Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business.