UPS GAAP EPS of $3.05 beats by $0.16, revenue of $24.4B beats by $600M, double share repurchases

Apr. 26, 2022 6:13 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • UPS press release (NYSE:UPS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.05 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $24.4B (+6.5% Y/Y) beats by $600M.
  • UPS is announcing its plans to double the amount of share repurchases for 2022, taking the target to $2 billion for the year.

  • For 2022, UPS reaffirms its full-year financial targets:

    • Consolidated revenue of about $102 billion vs. $101.84B consensus.
    • Consolidated adjusted operating margin of approximately 13.7%
    • Adjusted return on invested capital above 30%
    • Capital expenditures of 5.4% of revenue, or approximately $5.5 billion
    • Dividend payments, subject to board approval, of about $5.2 billion
