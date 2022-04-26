TransUnion Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.01, revenue of $921.3M beats by $10.75M

Apr. 26, 2022 6:22 AM ETTransUnion (TRU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TransUnion press release (NYSE:TRU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $921.3M (+31.8% Y/Y) beats by $10.75M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $334M for the quarter, an increase of 20 percent compared with the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.3 percent, compared with 39.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021.
  • FY22 Guidance: Revenue expected to be in the range of $3.85B- $3.90B vs. consensus of $3.81B
    Adj. EPS expected to be in the range of $3.84-$3.98 vs. consensus of $3.95.
  • Q2 2022 Guidance: Revenue expected to be in the range of $958M- $968M vs. consensus of $944.86M.
    Adj. EPS expected to be in the range of $0.96-$0.99 vs. consensus of $0.98.
