General Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.05, organic revenue of $16.43B misses by $490M
Apr. 26, 2022 6:25 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor9 Comments
- General Electric press release (NYSE:GE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.05.
- Organic Revenue of $16.43B (+0.8% Y/Y) misses by $490M.
- Shares +1.2% PM.
- Total orders $18.9B, +11%; organic orders +13%
- Total revenues $17.0B, flat; adjusted revenues $16.3B, +0.8% organically
- The GE Board authorized up to $3.0 billion of common share repurchases as one of a number of potential capital allocation alternatives on an ongoing basis.
- Culp said, "We're holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we're currently trending toward the low end of the range."