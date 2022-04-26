3M Non-GAAP EPS of $2.65 beats by $0.34, revenue of $8.8B beats by $50M

Apr. 26, 2022 6:31 AM ET3M Company (MMM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • 3M press release (NYSE:MMM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.65 beats by $0.34.
  • Revenue of $8.8B (-0.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Operating cash flow was $1.0 billion, down 40 percent year-on-year, while adjusted free cash flow was $0.7 billion, down 50 percent year-on-year.
  • 3M now expects its full-year 2022 GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $9.89 to $10.39 versus a prior expectation of $10.15 to $10.65. Full-year 2022 adjusted earnings is expected to be in the range of $10.75 to $11.25 ($10.29 consensus) per share, excluding estimated impacts from special items.
