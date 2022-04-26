D. R. Horton GAAP EPS of $4.03 beats by $0.65, revenue of $8B beats by $360M
Apr. 26, 2022 6:35 AM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- D. R. Horton press release (NYSE:DHI): Q2 GAAP EPS of $4.03 beats by $0.65.
- Revenue of $8B (+24.0% Y/Y) beats by $360M.
- Net sales orders increased 10% in value to $9.7V on 24,340 homes sold.
- CEO comment: “Housing market conditions remain strong despite the rise in mortgage rates, as we continue to experience homebuyer demand that exceeds our pace of supply. We are still selling homes later in the construction cycle to better ensure the certainty of the home close date for our homebuyers, and we are continuing to work to stabilize and then reduce our construction cycle times to historical norms. With 33,900 homes in backlog, 59,800 homes in inventory, a robust lot supply and strong trade and supplier relationships, we are well-positioned to grow our consolidated revenues by more than 25% in fiscal 2022."
- FY2022 consolidated revenues to be in the range of $35.3B to $36.1B vs. consensus of $35.33B.