Uber to pay $19M fine on misleading Australia riders for breaching consumer law

Apr. 26, 2022

Uber Car Service Pick Up Zone

chameleonseye/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • After misleading riders through a false warning that they could be charged a cancellation fee and also for inflating estimates of comparable taxi rides, Uber B.V., a Netherlands subsidiary of Uber (NYSE:UBER), has agreed to pay a $19M fine as it is considered a breach of Australian consumer law.
  • The first offense stems from a free-cancellation policy that allows a customer to cancel a booking at no cost up to five minutes after a driver has accepted the trip, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement as cited by Los Angeles Times.
  • The warning has been going on between at least December 2017 and September 2021 wherein 2M+ Australian customers were warned: "You may be charged a small fee since your driver is already on the way."
  • The second offense related to estimated taxi fares provided by the app to Sydney customers from June 2018 until August 2020, when the taxi ride option was abandoned.
