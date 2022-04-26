WEX picks ex-3D Systems CFO for new CFO role
Apr. 26, 2022 6:52 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- WEX (NYSE:WEX) announced that Jagtar Narula has been appointed CFO, effective May 25, 2022; Narula joins WEX from 3D Systems, where he currently serves as CFO.
- Narula is stepping down from CFO role, effective May 20, 2022, o accept a new career opportunity.
- With Narula’s appointment, interim CFO Jennifer Kimball will return full time to her role as Chief Accounting Officer, while supporting Narula’s transition over the coming months.
- Separately, the company launched Flume, a digital payment platform designed to enable fast, transparent payments for small and medium businesses.
- Flume targets to help close the digital divide for overlooked trade-oriented businesses initially with less than $15M in annual revenue.
- In the upcoming months, WEX expects to roll Flume out in phases across specific, high-need industry hubs; first phase will center on existing WEX fuel card users and new customers.
- Flume will be provided by WEX Payments, a state-licensed money transmitter, in conjunction with a partner commercial bank.