WEX picks ex-3D Systems CFO for new CFO role

Apr. 26, 2022 6:52 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • WEX (NYSE:WEX) announced that Jagtar Narula has been appointed CFO, effective May 25, 2022; Narula joins WEX from 3D Systems, where he currently serves as CFO.
  • Narula is stepping down from CFO role, effective May 20, 2022, o accept a new career opportunity.
  • With Narula’s appointment, interim CFO Jennifer Kimball will return full time to her role as Chief Accounting Officer, while supporting Narula’s transition over the coming months.
  • Separately, the company launched Flume, a digital payment platform designed to enable fast, transparent payments for small and medium businesses.
  • Flume targets to help close the digital divide for overlooked trade-oriented businesses initially with less than $15M in annual revenue.
  • In the upcoming months, WEX expects to roll Flume out in phases across specific, high-need industry hubs; first phase will center on existing WEX fuel card users and new customers.
  • Flume will be provided by WEX Payments, a state-licensed money transmitter, in conjunction with a partner commercial bank.
