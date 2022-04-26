International Game Technology lands key gaming accreditation for sports betting
Apr. 26, 2022 6:55 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) announced that it has become the first U.S. supplier in the gaming industry to receive Global Gambling Guidance Group responsible gaming accreditation for its sports betting operations.
- G4 aims to minimize the impact of problem gaming by promoting a worldwide accreditation program for the remote and e-gambling industry and operators.
- IGT is now G4 certified in responsible gaming across its four product segments encompassing lottery, gaming, digital and betting.
- "IGT's proactive approach to responsible gaming and achieving prestigious G4 certifications sets the pace for the entire industry to go above and beyond what state regulation mandates when it comes to player protection," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "
- IGT received G4 responsible gaming certification for its gaming operations in 2017 and its digital solutions in 2019. Additionally, IGT's lottery and iLottery businesses are certified by the World Lottery Association for WLA's Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Responsible Gaming Framework for Suppliers.