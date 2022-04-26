The U.S. government will allow all pharmacies to order Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID therapy Paxlovid, aimed at increasing access to the antiviral pill as supply increases, Bloomberg News reported.

Beginning this week, several thousands of pharmacies will be able to order the medicines and the U.S. government is expected to launch additional sites to test people and provide them the medicines, at a one-stop so called test-to-treat system, the report added.

The Biden administration is aiming to encourage a broader use of the drug, Bloomberg reported citing a senior official.

There are ~20K sites nationwide with access to antiviral drugs and government intends to add another 10K in the upcoming weeks.

The U.S. government had ~4M therapy courses available as of last month, said the report citing a Health and Human Services briefing document provided to a senator.

The government had committed to acquire 20M courses of the Pfizer drug and is expected to get 2.5M courses of the COVID-19 pill in April.

About 500K courses of the drug have been reportedly used until now, according to the report.

Yesterday (April 25), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Paxlovid as a preferred therapy, along with Gilead's remdesivir, to treat non-hospitalized patients who are at a high risk of developing the severe disease.