Roper Non-GAAP EPS of $3.77 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.53B beats by $50M
Apr. 26, 2022 6:59 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Roper press release (NYSE:ROP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.77 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.53B (+10.9% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $577 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.8%.
- Operating cash flow was $474 million and free cash flow was $459 million.
- Guidance: The company now expects full year 2022 adjusted DEPS of $15.50 - $15.75 vs consensus of $15.55, compared to previous guidance of $15.25 - $15.55.
For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $3.80 - $3.84 vs consensus of $3.79