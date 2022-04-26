Roper Non-GAAP EPS of $3.77 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.53B beats by $50M

Apr. 26, 2022 6:59 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Roper press release (NYSE:ROP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.77 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.53B (+10.9% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $577 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.8%.
  • Operating cash flow was $474 million and free cash flow was $459 million.
  • Guidance: The company now expects full year 2022 adjusted DEPS of $15.50 - $15.75 vs consensus of $15.55, compared to previous guidance of $15.25 - $15.55.

    For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $3.80 - $3.84 vs consensus of $3.79

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.