Archer-Daniels-Midland Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.49, revenue of $23.65B beats by $3.04B
Apr. 26, 2022 7:02 AM ET Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Archer-Daniels-Midland press release (NYSE:ADM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.49.
- Revenue of $23.65B (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.04B.
“Looking forward, we expect reduced crop supplies — caused by the weak Canadian canola crop, the short South American crops, and now the disruptions in the Black Sea region — to drive continued tightness in global grain markets for the next few years. Longer term, markets continue to reflect the importance of the enduring global trends that are fueling performance across our portfolio by driving demand for our products. And within ADM, our productivity and innovation efforts are continuing to help us deliver on the evolving needs of our customers. Considering these factors, we expect 2022 results to exceed 2021's.” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano