United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares gained ground in pre-market trading after the company reported strong earnings and doubled its 2022 stock repurchase plan.

The impetus for the upside move is found in the Atlanta-based company’s earnings, which edged past expectations. The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $24.4 billion. Those figures topped estimates by $0.16 and $600 million respectively.

Year over year, profits increased 17.6% while revenue gained 6.4% as the company’s supply chain solutions and domestic package business remained resilient. The performance indicates the company’s ability to navigate increasingly challenging cost headwinds.

“The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy delivered another quarter of strong financial performance, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets,” UPS (UPS) CEO Carol Tomé commented.

While maintaining full year targets including consolidated revenue of about $102 billion, just above the $101.84 billion expected by Wall Street, management announced authorization of a larger buyback program. Per the earnings release, the company is set to double share repurchases for 2022, taking the target to $2 billion for the full year.

Shares gained about 3% before the market open.

