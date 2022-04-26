JetBlue Airways Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.80 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.74B in-line
Apr. 26, 2022 7:03 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways press release (NASDAQ:JBLU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.80 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.74B (+137.4% Y/Y) in-line.
- Capacity declined by 0.3% year over three, compared to our guidance for capacity to decline 1% year over three.
- Operating expenses per available seat mile increased 17.5% year over three.
- Operating expenses per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items increased 13.9% year over three, compared to our guidance of a 13% to 15% increase year over three.
- The realized fuel price in the first quarter 2022 was $2.90 per gallon, a 41% increase versus first quarter 2019 realized fuel price of $2.05.
- “For the full-year 2022, we are now planning to grow capacity between 0% and 5% versus 2019.
- For the second quarter, we expect capacity to increase in a range between 0% and 3% year over three. We also expect revenue to increase between 11% and 16% year over three; we are forecasting CASM ex-Fuel to increase 15% to 17% year over three, reflecting some inefficient, close-in capacity reductions in Q2"