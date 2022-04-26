JetBlue Airways Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.80 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.74B in-line

Apr. 26, 2022 7:03 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • JetBlue Airways press release (NASDAQ:JBLU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.80 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.74B (+137.4% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Capacity declined by 0.3% year over three, compared to our guidance for capacity to decline 1% year over three.
  • Operating expenses per available seat mile increased 17.5% year over three.
  • Operating expenses per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items increased 13.9% year over three, compared to our guidance of a 13% to 15% increase year over three.
  • The realized fuel price in the first quarter 2022 was $2.90 per gallon, a 41% increase versus first quarter 2019 realized fuel price of $2.05.
  • “For the full-year 2022, we are now planning to grow capacity between 0% and 5% versus 2019.
  • For the second quarter, we expect capacity to increase in a range between 0% and 3% year over three. We also expect revenue to increase between 11% and 16% year over three; we are forecasting CASM ex-Fuel to increase 15% to 17% year over three, reflecting some inefficient, close-in capacity reductions in Q2"
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.