Crestwood Equity GAAP EPS of -$0.04, revenue of $1.58B

  • Crestwood Equity press release (NYSE:CEQP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.58B (+53.4% Y/Y).
  • First quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $172.8 million, compared to $165.4 million in the first quarter 2021, an increase of more than 4% year-over-year.
  • First quarter 2022 distributable cash flow to common unitholders of $116.7M resulting in a coverage ratio of 2.0x; first quarter 2022 free cash flow after distributions of $28.3M.
  • "Going forward, we are currently seeing increased producer activity across the portfolio which should support growing volumes, margins and earnings and allow us to reaffirm our 2022 guidance."
