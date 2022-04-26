Crestwood Equity GAAP EPS of -$0.04, revenue of $1.58B
Apr. 26, 2022 7:08 AM ETCrestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), CEQP.PRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Crestwood Equity press release (NYSE:CEQP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
- Revenue of $1.58B (+53.4% Y/Y).
- First quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $172.8 million, compared to $165.4 million in the first quarter 2021, an increase of more than 4% year-over-year.
- First quarter 2022 distributable cash flow to common unitholders of $116.7M resulting in a coverage ratio of 2.0x; first quarter 2022 free cash flow after distributions of $28.3M.
- "Going forward, we are currently seeing increased producer activity across the portfolio which should support growing volumes, margins and earnings and allow us to reaffirm our 2022 guidance."